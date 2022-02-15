KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,439 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.0% during the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,982,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,987,000 after buying an additional 316,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,480,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,730,000 after buying an additional 25,848 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 693,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,168,000 after buying an additional 58,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 611,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,162,000 after buying an additional 49,526 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 48.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,712,000 after buying an additional 184,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.38. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $55.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

