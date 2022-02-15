Profund Advisors LLC Sells 167 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 11.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 605,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,249,000 after buying an additional 75,707 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in WD-40 by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,730,000 after buying an additional 50,404 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in WD-40 by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,175,000 after buying an additional 38,324 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in WD-40 by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,402,000 after buying an additional 32,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in WD-40 by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,819,000 after buying an additional 17,276 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

WDFC opened at $215.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04. WD-40 has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $332.44.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 66.24%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada and Latin America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.