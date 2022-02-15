Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 494,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $14,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vimeo by 15.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 2.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 12.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 1.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 67,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.