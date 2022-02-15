Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,778,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,463,000 after buying an additional 58,827 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,695,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,115,000 after purchasing an additional 347,966 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,209,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,803,000 after buying an additional 111,123 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $254,674.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $583,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PNFP opened at $98.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.23 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

