Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 112.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 266.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 154.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $57.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.31. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

