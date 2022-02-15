Axa S.A. Sells 58,920 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,920 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 40.5% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 158.6% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HRL stock opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $50.74. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

