Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Compute Health Acquisition were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. 44.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compute Health Acquisition alerts:

NYSE CPUH opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPUH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH).

Receive News & Ratings for Compute Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compute Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.