UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,378 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,727,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,372,000 after buying an additional 56,434 shares during the last quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 684,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 56,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 56,313 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 100,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 37,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 205,769 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on URGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on UroGen Pharma from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

URGN opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $27.64.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 173.25% and a negative net margin of 283.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.31) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $31,121.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $45,750.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,783 shares of company stock valued at $585,707 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

