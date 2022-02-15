GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 68,538 Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) by 637.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 68,538 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CORR. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 19.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 39.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 29.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

CORR opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is -12.90%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR).

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.