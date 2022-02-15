GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $360,000 Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Perrigo by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

PRGO stock opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.02. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $50.90.

In other news, VP Todd W. Kingma acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raymond Silcock acquired 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.03 per share, with a total value of $990,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

