Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 5,570 Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,091,000 after buying an additional 183,335 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,433,000 after buying an additional 24,740 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth $1,248,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at about $5,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONTO opened at $87.13 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.17 and a 1-year high of $106.09. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.56.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $225.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $535,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,935 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

