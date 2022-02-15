Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $19.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81.

HST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

