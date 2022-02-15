Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $385,000 in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

CDNA stock opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $96.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.91 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.34 per share, with a total value of $211,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 41,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,210 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDNA. StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

