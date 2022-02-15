Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 52.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,991 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,124,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,801 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,386,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,794,000 after purchasing an additional 687,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,214,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,037,000 after purchasing an additional 673,974 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 351.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 667,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 519,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,982,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RXT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ RXT opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.