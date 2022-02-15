Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 25,181 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,181 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 27.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 59.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 50.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 15.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.73. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.86.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.