HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 5,386 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000.

EWS stock opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.78.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

