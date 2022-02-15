HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LW opened at $65.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

