HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 32,932 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,932 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 167.3% during the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,497,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,295,000 after acquiring an additional 937,543 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,240,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 189.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 710,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,323,000 after acquiring an additional 464,668 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 103.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 756,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,067,000 after acquiring an additional 385,217 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 805.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 310,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after acquiring an additional 276,146 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $63.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average is $61.56.

