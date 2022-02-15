Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,834 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NNI. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its position in Nelnet by 4.7% during the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $150,556,000 after buying an additional 85,973 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Nelnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,653,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 439.6% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 46,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 37,808 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 74.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 62.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 28,666 shares in the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NNI opened at $79.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.02. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.60 and a 52 week high of $99.79. The company has a current ratio of 61.31, a quick ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.48%.

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $48,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nelnet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

