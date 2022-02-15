Natixis Lowers Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Natixis trimmed its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 419.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

NYSE:EXP opened at $139.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.10 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.93.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.07. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

In related news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.46.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.