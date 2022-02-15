Natixis Purchases New Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Natixis acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,382 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 19.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $67.11 on Tuesday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp downgraded Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. CL King upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.