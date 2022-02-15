Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aura Biosciences’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aura Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($5.78) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.78) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aura Biosciences.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($28.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

AURA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aura Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AURA opened at $18.56 on Friday. Aura Biosciences has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AURA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

