Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aura Biosciences’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Aura Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($5.78) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.78) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aura Biosciences.
Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($28.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:AURA opened at $18.56 on Friday. Aura Biosciences has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AURA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.
About Aura Biosciences
Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
