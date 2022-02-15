Natixis Has $585,000 Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Natixis cut its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,619 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in CoStar Group were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CoStar Group by 930.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,617,667,000 after acquiring an additional 39,443,646 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,615,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,343,837,000 after acquiring an additional 446,005 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,536,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,933,000 after acquiring an additional 536,810 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,537,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 900.0% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,767,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSGP. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $65.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.78 and a 1 year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

