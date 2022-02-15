Natixis Buys 9,758 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Natixis increased its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 257.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,544 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Foot Locker were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Foot Locker by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $102,611,000 after buying an additional 1,159,916 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 335.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 982,851 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after acquiring an additional 757,112 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,394,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,135,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,954 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,922,000 after acquiring an additional 399,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL opened at $43.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.68.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.85.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

