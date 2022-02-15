Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,612 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Alto Ingredients were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALTO. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,850,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,814,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,653,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,171,000. 56.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALTO opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $407.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of Alto Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 5,000 shares of Alto Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $101,050 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alto Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

