Trexquant Investment LP Invests $122,000 in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 23,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADAP. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADAP shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.
NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.03. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $7.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
