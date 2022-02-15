Piper Sandler Trims Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Target Price to $46.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TWTR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on Twitter in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.71.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR opened at $35.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of -148.70 and a beta of 0.70. Twitter has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $61,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,062 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 756.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 601.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.