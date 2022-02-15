Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $148.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will announce sales of $148.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.80 million and the highest is $148.93 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $143.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $568.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $567.50 million to $569.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $703.09 million, with estimates ranging from $677.81 million to $719.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

SUPN opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 140,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 47,229 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,061,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,688,000 after buying an additional 88,360 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105,313.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,812 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 15,797 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 81.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 40,145 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

