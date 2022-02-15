Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 6,078 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,582 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FF. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 229,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 96,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,776 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 86,087 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 83,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 44,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FF opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.60 million, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

