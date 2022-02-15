Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $150,000 Investment in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 267,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 144,109 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 361.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 78,316 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 106,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 71,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 127,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IPOD opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

