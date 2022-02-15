Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 458.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 280,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $8,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 44.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 224,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,777,000 after buying an additional 69,419 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth about $957,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 67.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 75,102 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth about $745,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st.

NYSE:MDU opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.24. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.74 and a 52 week high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

