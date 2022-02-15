Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $8.50 Million Stock Position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 1,064.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,767 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 104,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $8,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in South State by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after purchasing an additional 652,095 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in South State during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,593,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in South State by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,195,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,261,000 after purchasing an additional 425,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in South State by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,804,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,311,000 after purchasing an additional 357,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in South State by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after purchasing an additional 133,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

SSB opened at $87.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. South State Co. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.95.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. South State had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that South State Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $129,275.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSB. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.34.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

