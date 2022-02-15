Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $8.80 Million Position in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 893,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 27,822 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pzena Investment Management were worth $8,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the first quarter worth $343,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the second quarter worth $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 2.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 18.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 42,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 10.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

PZN stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $645.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.27. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Pzena Investment Management’s payout ratio is currently 216.33%.

In other Pzena Investment Management news, EVP Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 26,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $246,552.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 41,626 shares of company stock valued at $395,354 in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.