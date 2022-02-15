Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 79,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 12.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 53.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total transaction of $1,203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $401,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,900 shares of company stock worth $4,575,467. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

Shares of QLYS opened at $121.65 on Tuesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.26 and a 1 year high of $142.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.48 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.