Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $108,000 Stock Position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 166,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACTG stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.47. Acacia Research Co. has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $210.77 million, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 33.16%.

In other news, insider Marc W. Booth sold 6,283 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $29,592.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Jay Rosenstein bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acacia Research Profile

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

