OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Stake Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 795,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $9,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.35. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $624.57 million, a PE ratio of -57.80 and a beta of -0.36.

OSUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

