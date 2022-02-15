Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 694 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $7,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,010,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $544,372,000 after buying an additional 71,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Masimo by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,845,000 after buying an additional 69,274 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Masimo by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 933,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,320,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Masimo by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 826,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,315,000 after buying an additional 231,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its position in Masimo by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 622,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,455,000 after buying an additional 136,676 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 8,416 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.83, for a total value of $2,531,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 32,597 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $9,796,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,813 shares of company stock worth $13,571,004. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MASI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.67.

MASI stock opened at $224.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01 and a beta of 0.85. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $198.24 and a 1-year high of $305.21.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

