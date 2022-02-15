Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NBIX. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.24.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $86.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $116.12.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,116,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,803 shares of company stock worth $4,855,951. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,129,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 262,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,371,000 after purchasing an additional 22,682 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 255.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 44,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,377,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,360,000 after purchasing an additional 235,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.