Insider Buying: Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Director Thomas M. Levine bought 1,000 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $22,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FLXS opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $51.13. The company has a market cap of $152.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average is $29.87.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $141.67 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXS. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 213.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.