Centamin’s (CEY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.62) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CEY. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 106 ($1.43) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.52) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.35) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.03) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 119.67 ($1.62).

Shares of CEY opened at GBX 91.27 ($1.24) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 10.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 89.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 94.33. Centamin has a 1 year low of GBX 80.42 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 123.65 ($1.67).

In related news, insider Mark Bankes bought 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £25,230 ($34,140.73).

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

