Zacks: Brokerages Expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.24 Million

Analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will post sales of $163.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $164.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions posted sales of $150.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $668.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $667.60 million to $670.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $741.62 million, with estimates ranging from $734.00 million to $749.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.
In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 9,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $769,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $1,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,733 shares of company stock valued at $7,211,791 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MTSI stock opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.75. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
About MACOM Technology Solutions
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.