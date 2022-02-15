Zacks: Brokerages Expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.24 Million

Analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will post sales of $163.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $164.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions posted sales of $150.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $668.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $667.60 million to $670.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $741.62 million, with estimates ranging from $734.00 million to $749.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.71.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 9,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $769,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $1,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,733 shares of company stock valued at $7,211,791 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTSI stock opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.75. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.