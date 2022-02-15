Zacks: Analysts Expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.67 Million

Analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will announce $76.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.88 million and the lowest is $76.06 million. Fiverr International reported sales of $55.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year sales of $294.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $293.97 million to $295.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $373.95 million, with estimates ranging from $368.00 million to $380.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fiverr International.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.60.

Fiverr International stock opened at $82.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.50. Fiverr International has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $336.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -55.54 and a beta of 1.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,039,000 after acquiring an additional 212,015 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 653.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,170,000 after acquiring an additional 233,439 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 191,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 846.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,799,000 after buying an additional 140,475 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 147,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.