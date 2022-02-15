Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE NTZ opened at $11.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.53. Natuzzi has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.36 million, a P/E ratio of -50.87 and a beta of 1.68.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $120.03 million for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Natuzzi by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natuzzi during the third quarter valued at $195,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Natuzzi during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Natuzzi during the second quarter valued at $1,356,000. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

