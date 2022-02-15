Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE NTZ opened at $11.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.53. Natuzzi has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.36 million, a P/E ratio of -50.87 and a beta of 1.68.
Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $120.03 million for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%.
About Natuzzi
Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.
