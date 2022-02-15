Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Lowered to $165.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WMT. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a hold rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.00.

WMT stock opened at $133.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.60. Walmart has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The company has a market capitalization of $371.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,295,109 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,389,000 after purchasing an additional 750,060 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $778,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,398 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

