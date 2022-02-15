iPower (NYSE:IPW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of IPW stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. iPower has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $10.73.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iPower (IPW)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.