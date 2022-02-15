Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 46,554 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $9,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of California Resources by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of California Resources by 5,534.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRC. KeyCorp raised their target price on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $41.31 on Tuesday. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $47.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 3,073 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $130,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.70 per share, with a total value of $267,030.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 711,249 shares of company stock valued at $30,905,875.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

