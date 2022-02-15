Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $9.44 Million Stake in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $9,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JHX. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 119.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 19.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries during the third quarter worth $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 30.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries during the third quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries stock opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.34. James Hardie Industries plc has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JHX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CLSA upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

