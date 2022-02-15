Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $539,000 Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 153.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,821 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth about $108,703,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 175.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,926,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,542,000 after buying an additional 1,227,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,395,000 after buying an additional 974,595 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth about $27,058,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 38.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,941,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,127,000 after buying an additional 535,618 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $52.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.05. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.07.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

