Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 29,341 Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 29,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 344,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after buying an additional 84,464 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter valued at about $600,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 76,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $418.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Lumber Liquidators Profile

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

