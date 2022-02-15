Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $548,000 Position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 29,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,736,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,839,000 after purchasing an additional 241,673 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,991,000 after purchasing an additional 126,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 50,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 32.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 344,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 84,464 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

LL stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.43. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.84.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

